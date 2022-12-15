Home / Cricket / 'When we beat India, no shopkeeper in Pakistan took money from me. They said it's free': Rizwan's big revelation

'When we beat India, no shopkeeper in Pakistan took money from me. They said it's free': Rizwan's big revelation

Published on Dec 15, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan revealed a never-heard-before story about beating India in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam shake hands with the India players after the T20 World Cup 2021 match.(REUTERS)
Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is one of the integral members of the side across all three formats of the game. Rizwan became particularly important part of the side throughout the previous year, when he produced consistent performances with fellow opener and captain Babar Azam in the shortest format of the game. He formed a famed pairing with Babar that dominated the charts throughout 2021 and continues to open with the Pakistan skipper in the limited-over formats.

One of the pair's most famous outings came last year during the T20 World Cup, when it had forged an unbeaten 152-run stand against India to beat their arch-rivals by 10 wickets. After restricting Virat Kohli's men to 151/7 in 20 overs, the duo chased down the target with 13 overs to spare.

In an interview with Sky Sports Cricket, Rizwan revealed how the partnership with Babar against India “changed” his life in Pakistan.

“When we won against India, that time, I thought it was only a match for me. It was because we won that game easily. But when I came to Pakistan, I realised how much it meant. Whenever I went to a shop, they won't take money from me. They would say, 'you go, you go. I won't take money from you!'” Rizwan told Mike Atherton.

“People would say, 'everything is free for you here'. This is the love from all of Pakistan after that match," said Rizwan.

Rizwan is currently part of the Pakistan Test team that is taking on England in the ongoing three-Test series. The visitors had produced an excellent performance to clinch the Test series victory earlier this week.

Ben Stokes' men sealed a thrilling 26-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test in Multan, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Ben Stokes-led English team displayed excellent cricketing performances throughout the two Tests as it lived up to the ‘Bazball’ hype, adopting an aggressive brand of cricket.

pakistan cricket team mohammad rizwan
