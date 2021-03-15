'We've seen him hit international fast bowlers for big sixes': Virat Kohli hails 'fearless' Ishan Kishan
Virat Kohli may have scored the winning runs for India, but the result couldn't have been possible had it not been for Ishan Kishan's blazing half-century for debut. Kishan played a fearless innings, even when he saw his opening partner KL Rahul depart in the first innings of India's chase. Kohli and Kishan batted to put on a 94-run stand, and formed the bedrock of India's chase on which their comprehensive seven-wicket against England to level the series.
"Special mention to Ishan, the way he batted," Kohli said. "Changed the game completely. We were one down for nothing. I tried to do what I could, but then he totally took the game away from the opposition. Kept following his instinct. Quality batting on debut."
Also read: Ishan Kishan hits big on debut, Virat Kohli shines too as India level series
Kohli acknowledged Kishan's batting exploits, which goes back to the IPL 2020, where he scored over 500 runs in Mumbai Indians' title winning campaign. In fact, Kishan's 99 came against the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, which almost saw MI home only to lose the contest in the Super Over.
On Sunday, Kishan played a similar knock and although the score wasn't as big, its impact sure was. Kishan became only the second India batsman after Ajinkya Rahane to register a half-century on debut, his innings of 56 off 32 balls laced with five fours and four sixes.
"When you play in the IPL with such dominance like he has, against quality bowlers, we've seen him hit international fast bowlers for big sixes. He's a fearless character. He should continue to back his instincts. We had a conversation out in the middle where he understood and analysed the game very smartly," Kohli said of Kishan.
"He knew he was hitting the ball well so he kept taking his chances. But he was calculated. He wasn't reckless. And that's what you want to see in youngsters. Coming in, looking composed, still backing themselves but being aware of what the situation of the game is and I think today that counterattacking innings of his and our partnership [94 runs off 54 balls] was something that the team needed and he provided that for the team."
