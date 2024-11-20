Virat Kohli leaves fans 'shocked', scared users express frustration after batter's statement mistaken for 'retirement'

Team India's star batter, Virat Kohli, took to his official X profile to celebrate ten years of his clothing venture, Wrogn, on Wednesday. Kohli posted a statement on the occasion, celebrating the achievements of the venture and hoping for its continued success. Virat Kohli, who averages 54.08 in 13 Tests in Austarlia, will be key to India’s hopes of claiming a hat-trick of series win in Australia(HT_PRINT)

However, many fans were taken aback by the pictorial statement at first; Kohli didn't caption the picture, and the statement – at least in the first look – felt like the Indian batter was making a serious announcement. Over the past years, Kohli adopted a similar approach when he announced his resignation from T20I and Test captaincy. And so, the fans had their hearts in their mouth when Kohli posted the picture.

Take a look at Kohli's post here:

Kohli has been one of India's most crucial batters Down Under, but the spotlight is on him for a different reason this time around. The 36-year-old batter has been struggling with form ever since his return to Test cricket in August; in five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, Kohli registered only one half-century.

Kohli failed to register a single 50+ score during the home series against the Kiwis, as India succumbed to an unprecedented 0-3 clean-sweep loss. In fact, in six Tests throughout the year, Kohli has only scored 250 runs.

As the Border-Gavaskar trophy approaches, India will have more than one task at hand. While the side would aim at clinching a hat-trick of Test series wins Down Under, India are also under pressure to claim a final berth at the World Test Championship. A series defeat, or even a marginal series victory could hamper the side's chances for a third-successive spot in the title clash.

As for Virat Kohli, the Indian team management would hope for the batter to regain his form in time for the five-Test series. The first Test of the series starts in Perth on November 22.