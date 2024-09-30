Virat Kohli meets 'Virat Kohli' in Kanpur; India star's expression tells the story; internet wonders 'asli kaun hai?'

The internet reacted to a hilarious moment as Virat Kohli was spotted in a selfie with a lookalike in Kanpur, where he is part of the Indian squad as they take on Bangladesh in the second Test match of their series. Kohli, as one of the most recognizable celebrities in India, is no stranger to being asked for pictures and selfies from doting fans. However, it must be a rare experience for the former Indian captain to be asked to take a photo by a person who looks quite like him. Virat Kohli was spotted in a selfie with a lookalike in Kanpur(X/AFP)

A fan posted a photo on X where Kohli can be seen in the photo, with other users reacting by seeing the funny side of things.

"Virat Kohli with Virat Kopi," wrote one user. "Asli kaun hai? (Who is the original?)" asked another humorously.

Kohli has received great adulation upon his arrival in Kanpur for this Test match, with several other funny moments stemming from fan interactions in the last week. This lookalike appears to be a different one from social media influencer Kartik Sharma, who made news rounds last month by playing a prank on employees at Kohli’s restaurant, One8 Commune. Sharma has a social media presence around his near-identical looks of Virat Kohli, a true doppelganger of the Indian batting star, with over 7.8 lakh followers on Instagram.

Kohli is currently preparing to bat against Bangladesh during the Test at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium, with India having gotten off to a blistering start as they try to make a contest out of a heavily rain-affected Test match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma smash Bangladesh

Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 runs in their first innings, reaching the mark thanks to Mominul Haque’s 13th Test century, with Jasprit Bumrah starring with the ball as he took four wickets on day 4.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing, putting together 50 runs in just 3 overs — the fastest any team has reached that mark in the history of Test cricket. Although Sharma was dismissed soon after, Shubman Gill kept the momentum going as they also set the record for the fastest to 100 runs in just 10.1 overs.

Kohli will be looking to be amongst the runs after a tough time out in the first match in Chennai, as India look to book their place in a third consecutive World Test Championships final.