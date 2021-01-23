IND USA
'Kohli messaged around 12:30 am the night we were bowled out for 36': India fielding coach reveals 'mission Melbourne'
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
cricket

'Kohli messaged around 12:30 am the night we were bowled out for 36': India fielding coach reveals 'mission Melbourne'

  The India fielding coach said Kohli had messaged him around 12:30 after India suffered a humiliating loss in Adelaide to discuss the plans for the next Test in Melbourne.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:10 AM IST

Virat Kohli might have gone on paternity leave after the first Test in Adelaide but before leaving he was a part of the core group that derived the plan for a comeback in the next Test against Australia in Melbourne, in fielding coach R Sridhar’s words, ‘Mission Melbourne’.

The India fielding coach said Kohli had messaged him around 12:30 after India suffered a humiliating loss in Adelaide to discuss the plans for the next Test in Melbourne.

“It was midnight, around 12.30 am, the night we lost the Adelaide Test. Virat Kohli messaged me: ‘What are you doing?’ I was shocked. I thought ‘why is he messaging at this time?’ I told him ‘head coach (Ravi Shastri), myself, Bharat Arun, and Vikram Rathour are sitting together’. He said, ‘I’ll also join you’. I said, ‘no problem, come over.’

“He came there and all of us started discussing. That’s where ‘Mission Melbourne’ began. Shastri made a point there: ‘This 36, wear it like a badge! This 36 is what will make this team great’,” Sridhar told R Ashwin on the latter’s Youtube channel.


Sridhar said the management was ‘confused’ about the team combination for the next Test but it was Kohli who suggested strengthening the bowling department and passed on the message to stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Ravi Shastri.

“We were slightly confused but then we started talking about the decisions we’d have to take. Then Virat called Ajinkya the next morning and we had a very good discussion. After a 36 all-out, usually, teams would strengthen their batting. But Ravi Shastri, Virat, and Ajinkya decided to strengthen the bowling. That’s how we replaced Virat with Ravindra Jadeja, and it was a masterstroke,” concluded Sridhar.

As it turned out, India went on to beat Australia by 8 wickets to level the series 1-1 and Jadeja played a key role with both bat and ball.

India drew the next Test in Sydney and then went to claim a historic win in Brisbane to claim the four-match series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

virat kohli

Bharat Arun.
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
Wriddhiman Saha (L) and Rishabh Pant.(Getty Images)
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan(Twitter/ICC)
India's bowling coach Bharat Arun(Getty Images)
Australia's David Warner, right, and opening partner Marcus Harris (AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
Angelo Mathews(Twitter)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara in a Test match against Australia(AP)
Indian cricket team and Triple H.(AP/ WWE)
