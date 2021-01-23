'Kohli messaged around 12:30 am the night we were bowled out for 36': India fielding coach reveals 'mission Melbourne'
Virat Kohli might have gone on paternity leave after the first Test in Adelaide but before leaving he was a part of the core group that derived the plan for a comeback in the next Test against Australia in Melbourne, in fielding coach R Sridhar’s words, ‘Mission Melbourne’.
“It was midnight, around 12.30 am, the night we lost the Adelaide Test. Virat Kohli messaged me: ‘What are you doing?’ I was shocked. I thought ‘why is he messaging at this time?’ I told him ‘head coach (Ravi Shastri), myself, Bharat Arun, and Vikram Rathour are sitting together’. He said, ‘I’ll also join you’. I said, ‘no problem, come over.’
“He came there and all of us started discussing. That’s where ‘Mission Melbourne’ began. Shastri made a point there: ‘This 36, wear it like a badge! This 36 is what will make this team great’,” Sridhar told R Ashwin on the latter’s Youtube channel.
Sridhar said the management was ‘confused’ about the team combination for the next Test but it was Kohli who suggested strengthening the bowling department and passed on the message to stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Ravi Shastri.
“We were slightly confused but then we started talking about the decisions we’d have to take. Then Virat called Ajinkya the next morning and we had a very good discussion. After a 36 all-out, usually, teams would strengthen their batting. But Ravi Shastri, Virat, and Ajinkya decided to strengthen the bowling. That’s how we replaced Virat with Ravindra Jadeja, and it was a masterstroke,” concluded Sridhar.
As it turned out, India went on to beat Australia by 8 wickets to level the series 1-1 and Jadeja played a key role with both bat and ball.
India drew the next Test in Sydney and then went to claim a historic win in Brisbane to claim the four-match series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
