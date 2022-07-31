'Seems like Virat might be dropped for Asia Cup too': Ex-Pakistan star tears into BCCI, calls out 'injustice' for Kohli

Virat Kohli has been going through a prolonged lean patch and has not hit a century since 2019, with his future in world cricket being a matter of intense public debate. The star batter isn't a part of the India squad which will travel to Zimbabwe for an ODI series next month. With India playing the Asia Cup and World T20 this year, a break for Kohli could help him rediscover lost mojo. Also Read | 'Request BCCI, Indian team management and selectors to not be harsh when he fails': Adam Gilchrist on India cricketer

But former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels the Indian could have returned to form through the 50-over assignment in Zimbabwe. He questioned the Indian board for Kohli's non-selection, saying that he might even get dropped for the upcoming Asia Cup.

"Virat Kohli should have played in this series. Does BCCI think that he should only feature in major tournaments? But if he fails there, then once again there would be talks about his lack of form. I think that is an injustice for Virat Kohli," said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

"You have to be very clear with how you want to handle him. While he was rested for the entire West Indies tour, he surely should have been there for the Zimbabwe series. He could have found his form in the 50-over games and then played the Asia Cup. But it seems now that he might be dropped for the Asia Cup as well," he added.

Kaneria said Kohli should have been a part of the Zimbabwe ODIs in place of Ishan Kishan, which would also have led to Sanju Samson playing all three games without added ‘pressure’.

Kohli could muster only 11 and 20 in the fifth and final Test against Edgbaston and continued his bad performances in the Twenty20s, where he could gather just 12 runs in two innings. The slump continued in the One-Day Internationals too. Kohli's wretched run continued with 17 and 16 in the two 50-over games in England.

"India shouldn't have picked Ishan Kishan in the side as Sanju Samson would then have gotten to play all three ODIs without any extra pressure. Instead of Kishan, Kohli should have been in the squad," Kaneria said.

“The management could have assessed his form in these games. He didn't rest during the IPL, but now that international cricket is happening, he has been asked to rest.”

The former tweaker even spoke about KL Rahul, who will miss the Zimbabwe tour after aggravating his hamstring injury. It is learnt that the batter hasn't fully recovered despite undergoing a successful sports hernia surgery for a lower abdominal injury.

"There have been concerns with Kohli's form and there's still no clarity regarding KL Rahul's comeback. India should have sent those players who are a bit out of form to play against the minnows so that they regain their lost touch, considering the important tournaments that are coming up in the future," he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON