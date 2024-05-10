Virat Kohli mocks Rilee Rossouw by imitating his gun celebration after PBKS star gets dismissed against RCB

There was no stopping Virat Kohli on Thursday. Whether with the bat or in the field, he could do wrong. And whenever he did, Punjab Kings couldn't capitalise. After being dropped on 0 and then on 10, Kohli played one of his most attacking innings of this IPL, ending up with 92 off 47 balls. He hit seven fours and six sixes to become the first batter to cross 600 runs in a single edition of the IPL with a 150-plus strike rate. Kohli's blistering display took Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their highest score of the season - 241/7 - against a hapless PBKS bowling unit that had no answers to RCB's onslaught. Virat Kohli giving a send-off to Rossouw

And Kohli wasn't done. Charged up in the field, he inflicted an outstanding run out of PBKS best batter of the year, Shashank Singh. But before that, Dharamsala got a glimpse of the Kohli of old, the one who didn't leave a single opportunity to get under the skin of the opposition.

PBSK batter Rilee Rossouw brought out a unique celebration after reaching his half-century off just 21 balls. He held his bat like a gun and trailed it towards the PBKS dressing room after reaching his milestone with big off Camero Green. The big South African meant business. He was striking it cleanly and was threatening to make a match out of it. He hit another four and a six in the next over off leg-spinner Karn Sharma but while attempting for another huge hit, he miscued it and was holed out in the deep by Will Jacks.

Kohli, who had no role to play in the dismissal, decided to join in by trying to copy Rossouw's celebration. Videos of Kohli giving a send-off to the left-hander went viral.

After the match, Kohli was seen having a lengthy discussion with Rossouw, where the two were having a great time.

Rossouw's wicket triggered a collapse and PBKS were bowled out for 181, falling short of RCB's total by 60 runs.

Kohli's 47-ball 92 was the cornerstone of RCB's innings as he starred in two partnerships -- 72 off 32 balls with Patidar (55 off 23 balls) and 92 off 46 balls with Cameron Green (46 off 27 balls) to propel the team to 241/7.

This was a fourth successive win for RCB and it took them to 10 points, while PBKS (8) were knocked out of the playoff race as they can reach a maximum of 12 points from the remaining two games.

Swapnil Singh (2/28), Karn (2/36) and Lockie Ferguson (2/29) took two each, while Mohammed Siraj (3/43) claimed three wickets for RCB.

"Still quality over quantity. More so at this stage of my career. Understanding your game over so many years allows you to practise but still stay switched on. And still, I am aiming to improve aspects of my game that I want to get better on," Kohli said after the match.