Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the three big brothers in the Indian team: Yuzvendra Chahal

Earning a captain’s confidence is considered to be one of the most important aspect for a young player, but in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s case, he is the go-to-man for skipper Virat Kohli in the limited-overs format. Every time the opposition batsmen are on the attack, Kohli turns to Chahal to tie things down and the Haryana player feels that playing with Kohli in the Indian Premier League before breaking into the national team helped his case.

Speaking to Hindustan Times before the all-important tour of Australia, Chahal spoke about not only about the challenges that await Down Under, but also about how this Indian team is a family thanks to the warmth shown by the likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

“This Indian team is a family. The seniors have made sure that none of the young players feel overawed by the names in the dressing room. You can walk up to anybody and tell them what you feel about a certain situation. Be it Kohli bhai, Rohit bhai or MS bhai. They are the elder brothers to the youngsters in the team. In fact, someone like a Shikhar Dhawan also ensures that when new players come in, they feel at home. This is very important because unless you feel confident, you cannot deliver on the field. The reason why this team is succeeding is because of the vibes we share on and off the field,” he revealed.

Talking of vibes, while Chahal’s bonhomie with Rohit is already there for the world to see on social media, Chahal considers MSD as his big brother with whom he shares as strong a bond off the pitch as on it.

“We have been guided by him from behind the stumps and that is there for everyone to see. But his role off the field is just as instrumental. He is the big brother who I can walk up to and speak to about my personal life. He is always there and willing to provide you with the best possible solution. When we are cracking a joke or pulling a leg, you will always find him in the thick of things. He isn’t someone who will look to stay away from these moments because after all, these are the memories that shall stay with us forever,” he smiled.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gave me freedom to express myself: Khaleel Ahmed

Interestingly, while he shares an amazing chemistry with both Dhoni and Rohit, Chahal’s bond with skipper Kohli goes back to the time he was first picked up to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore. “He is just unbelievable. Even if we are defending 50 some day, he will give you 10 reasons why we should win the game. He spreads positivity not just on the field, but off it as well. Having known him from before breaking into the Indian team has definitely helped as he has seen me grow as a bowler in the last five or six years. He knows when the going is slightly rough for me and when I am at the top of my game,” he said.

Any talk of chemistry with Chahal is incomplete without speaking about his spin partner Kuldeep Yadav. The two literally hunt in a pair and have made life difficult for opposition batsmen. Chahal says the credit goes to their bond off the field.

“Just bowling in tandem is not enough to hunt as a unit. You need to share a good vibe with the person and we are good friends for a while now. We spend a lot of time together even off the field and that means that we understand each other. We keep talking even on the field and try and help each other with various ideas on how to trap batsmen,” he said.

With the Australia T20I series starting on November 21, the team will once again depend on Chahal to pick wickets in the middle of the innings and the spinner is ready for the challenge. “I have played there before and known the length to bowl at. There will be bounce on the wicket and I will look to exploit that. The long boundaries will also help as that helps you induce the batsmen to play attacking shots,” he signed off.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 12:12 IST