'Kohli, Dhoni, our players sent strong message': Saqlain Mushtaq says India vs Pakistan T20 WC final will be 'great'

While it was a one-sided win for Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup match against India last week on Sunday, Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq feels if the two teams meet again in the final, it would be a 'great' opportunity for the two nations to spread the message of love and peace.

The bilateral series between the two nations no longer take place due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan. After losing the match on Sunday by 10 wickets, India captain Virat Kohli and mentor MS Dhoni were seen interacting and mingling with Pakistan players, and Mushtaq believes that if the two teams play more matches together, more such visuals will help in bringing the peace between the two nations.

"If India makes the final, it would be a great thing because I feel, and this is not because we have beaten them, they are a strong team, everyone considers them a favourite. Do match khelenge to relation aur acche ho jaenge (playing one more match would only better our relations)," Mushtaq said in a reply to a query asked during a press conference on Friday, ahead of Pakistan's match against Afghanistan.

"In the previous game, the way Virat Kohli, (MS) Dhoni and even our own players conducted themselves, it sent a strong message that we are all humans, we all love each other, it is just a game," he added.

"Hats off to the players for sending the message. Dosti ki jeet ho, dushmani ki haar ho (friendship should triumph, enmity should lose)," Mushtaq further said.

"Jab aap aate hain to become a world champion, then you don't look at opponents, you focus on your own game. England is a favourite, Australia plays tough cricket. South Africa also. I believe, commitment, attitude and process are in your hands, not the results.

"You should be able to execute the plans, no matter who you are playing. If India makes finals, the ICC will be happy, fans will be happy," he signed off.

