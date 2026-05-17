Virat Kohli needles Harpreet Brar after PBKS bowler’s aggressive celebration against RCB, gets ice-cold response

Virat Kohli looked completely in rhythm once again as he walked out to bat after his brilliant century against Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous game. Carrying the same confidence into the clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, Kohli started positively and immediately put the bowlers under pressure with his intent and presence at the crease. The former RCB captain appeared in full control, rotating strike with ease while also keeping the scoreboard moving with authority. Virat Kohli teases Harpreet Brar during PBKS vs RCB clash. (AFP)

Along with his batting fluency, Kohli also brought his trademark intensity and energy to the middle. The high-pressure encounter saw the veteran batter indulge in a couple of moments with Punjab spinner Harpreet Brar during the innings.

The incident took place on the fifth ball of the ninth over when Azmatullah Omarzai delivered a back-of-a-length ball that Kohli pushed towards point. Sensing a quick single, Kohli stepped out of his crease immediately, but non-striker Devdutt Padikkal was quick to turn it down after noticing Brar charging onto the ball. Kohli had already advanced a fair distance down the pitch by then and found himself stranded momentarily.

Instead of rushing back in panic, Kohli paused and cheekily stared at Brar, almost inviting him to attempt a direct hit at the stumps. Brar, however, chose not to risk the throw, aware that a miss could easily result in overthrows and hand away extra runs. With Punjab already facing criticism for inconsistent fielding performances this season, the spinner avoided taking an unnecessary gamble in a tense contest.