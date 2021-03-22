Home / Cricket / India vs England: Virat Kohli one century away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar's feat, breaking Ricky Ponting's record
cricket

India vs England: Virat Kohli one century away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar's feat, breaking Ricky Ponting's record

It has also been 1 year and 222 days since Kohli scored a century in the 50-overs format. His last ODI hundred was against Australia at Ranchi on March 8th, 2019.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulka and Ricky Ponting.(Reuters/File)

India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's huge ODI feat and surpassing Ricky Ponting's massive record when he steps out to bat in the first ODI against England on Tuesday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

It has been one year and 122 days since Kohli has scored a century in international cricket. His last ton was in the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 23, 2019.

It has also been 1 year and 222 days since Kohli scored a century in the 50-overs format. His last ODI hundred was against Australia at Ranchi on March 8th, 2019.

Also read: Vaughan thinks Kohli should open for RCB in IPL: "We are going to see some fine innings."

If Kohli can register a hundred in the first ODI on Tuesday, he would equal Tendulkar's tally of Indian batsmen with most centuries (20) at home in ODIs. But that is not all. He would also become the captain with the most centuries in international cricket across formats.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'He's keen to play': Morgan reveals why Stokes was not rested from ODI series

'This is everything': Ashwin wins praise from England's Alex Hartley

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli land in Pune with daughter Vamika for ODIs- WATCH

Captain Morgan and his men: Why England are still favourites for the World T20

Currently, Kohli and Ponting are both tied at the top position in the list of captains with the most centuries in international cricket (41).

With a ton in the first ODI, Kohli will also equal Ponting's tally of most centuries as captain (22) in the ODIs.

Kohli returned to roaring form in the T20Is, scoring 231 runs in 5 matches at an average of 115.5 and a strike rate of 147.13. His innings of 80* in 52 balls in the series decider helped India in setting a mammoth target of 225 for England to chase.

Kohli was also named the man of the series for his performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england

Related Stories

cricket

'He will have fun over the next few months': Vaughan says 'RCB will be lot stronger' with Virat Kohli opening innings

UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:38 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP