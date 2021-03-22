India vs England: Virat Kohli one century away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar's feat, breaking Ricky Ponting's record

India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's huge ODI feat and surpassing Ricky Ponting's massive record when he steps out to bat in the first ODI against England on Tuesday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

It has been one year and 122 days since Kohli has scored a century in international cricket. His last ton was in the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 23, 2019.

It has also been 1 year and 222 days since Kohli scored a century in the 50-overs format. His last ODI hundred was against Australia at Ranchi on March 8th, 2019.

If Kohli can register a hundred in the first ODI on Tuesday, he would equal Tendulkar's tally of Indian batsmen with most centuries (20) at home in ODIs. But that is not all. He would also become the captain with the most centuries in international cricket across formats.

Currently, Kohli and Ponting are both tied at the top position in the list of captains with the most centuries in international cricket (41).

With a ton in the first ODI, Kohli will also equal Ponting's tally of most centuries as captain (22) in the ODIs.

Kohli returned to roaring form in the T20Is, scoring 231 runs in 5 matches at an average of 115.5 and a strike rate of 147.13. His innings of 80* in 52 balls in the series decider helped India in setting a mammoth target of 225 for England to chase.

Kohli was also named the man of the series for his performance.

