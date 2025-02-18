Virat Kohli not ‘out of touch’, tipped to perform like champion in CT 2025: ‘Just because some matches went bad…'

Virat Kohli's Rajkumar Sharma is confident that the former Indian skipper will be back to his best during the Champions Trophy as he is a champion player who thrives under pressure with big goals. The batting maestro has not been at his best in the last few months and is struggling to regain rhythm. He endured a tough red-ball season where he struggled miserably against New Zealand at home and Australia Down under. The 36-year-old returned to white-ball action earlier this month against England in a three-match ODI series. He missed the first ODI due to discomfort in his knee and then flopped in the second ODI at Cuttack. However, the former skipper regained some momentum and scored a fifty in the final match of the series at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third ODI match between India and England in Ahmedabad.(AP)

Rajkumar, who has often come in support of Kohli, said that the 36-year-old will once again roll back the years in the Champions Trophy when the stakes are high.

"Just because some matches went bad, does not mean the player is out-of-touch. When you look at his previous records, you will see what he did for the country. I believe that he will be performing like the champion player he always has been," Rajkumar spoke to ANI on the sidelines of The Restaurant Cricket League (RCL), which is supported by Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism.

‘Bumrah’s presence will be missed'

India will start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the mega event as the premier pacer failed to get fit in time and Harshit Rana was named his replacement. He sustained a back injury during the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and has also gone to NCA for rehab, where he was declared unfit for the Champions Trophy.

Rajkumar said that India will miss him because of his ability to give breakthroughs in the initial stages and perform well in death overs.

"It is unfortunate because Bumrah is our ace fast-bowler and his presence will be missed. I consider him as number one bowler as he brings breakthroughs in initial stages and does well in death overs too."

On team's overall chances at the tournament, Rajkumar said, "The chances are really there and India is among the favourites. The team is very strong."