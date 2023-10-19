'I have had few fifties in World Cups but...': Virat Kohli on 'finishing the game for India' with 78th century

Shattering records and smashing the Bangladesh bowlers all around the park in India's fourth game of the ICC World Cup 2023, run machine Virat Kohli got himself in touching distance of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's world record on Thursday. The Indian run-machine slammed his 48th One Day International (ODI) century to seal a famous win for India over Asian rivals Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India's Virat Kohli waves to the fans after hitting the winning runs during their match against Bangladesh (ICC Twitter)

Kohli had a forgetful outing against Babar Azam and Co. in the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at the grandest stage of them all - the World Cup. On Thursday, Kohli was in a hurry to make amends as the senior batter took the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners. Cashing on his dream start in which he punished Hasan Mahmud by smashing 14 runs in 1 ball, Kohli remained unbeaten to make sure India finished ahead of Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli zooms past Sachin Tendulkar for sensational feat with 48th century, one short of equalling Master Blaster

The 34-year-old was assisted by KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper-batter played a small cameo in helping Kohli reach his 48th ODI century. Playing a stroke-filled knock of 103 off 97 balls, Kohli wrapped up the contest for India in 41.3 overs. Speaking to Star Sports after India recorded its fourth win of the ODI World Cup, Kohli reflected on his match-winning knock and said he wanted to make a big contribution. Kohli eclipsed Ravindra Jadeja to win the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass.

'Sorry for stealing it from Jaddu'

“Sorry for stealing it (PoTM award) from Jaddu, I wanted to make a big contribution. I have had a few fifties in World Cups, haven't really converted them. I just wanted to finish the game off this time around and hang on till the end which is what I have done over the years for the team,” Kohli said.

'It was a dream start for me'

The 34-year-old has slammed 78 centuries in international cricket. The former India skipper is the second-highest run-getter at the ODI World Cup 2023. Kohli has amassed 259 runs in four games at the ICC event. “I was telling Shubman, even if you dream about a situation like that, you'll just go back to sleep, you won't think it's real. It was a dream start for me, first four balls, two free-hits, a six and a four. Just calms you down gets you into the innings. The pitch was pretty good and it allowed me to play my game - just time the ball, hit the gaps, run hard and get the boundaries whenever needed,” Kohli added.

