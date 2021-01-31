IND USA
Photo of England pacer Stuart Broad(Twitter)
Virat Kohli one of the best I have ever seen, but we need to build on our own strengths: Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad said that India have recently defeated Australia in their backyard and will be riding high on confidence when they take the field.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:36 PM IST

England quick Stuart Broad is very well aware of the fact that facing Virat Kohli & Co in India won’t be an easy task in the upcoming 4-match Test series which begins from February 5th in Chennai.

In his latest column on Daily Mail, Broad wrote that India recently defeated Australia in their backyard and will be riding high on confidence when they take the field. The Englishman also stated that the grit shown by the Indian team received much praise from the cricket fraternity of England as well. But now, they have moved on from ‘being admirers to their enemy’.

“This is not an easy place to tour, and India's confidence will be sky high from winning at the Gabba to complete a series victory in Australia earlier this month. I can tell you that they had supporters within this England team throughout that decisive match in Brisbane,” Broad wrote in his column.

“The togetherness, the character, spirit and willingness they showed was phenomenal. Any team in the world would have been proud of what India achieved despite being depleted by injuries. They are the World Test Championship leaders for good reason. But we have moved from being admirers to their enemy within a couple of weeks and what we cannot do is build India up in our minds. They are not impregnable,” he added.

Broad went on to praise the Indian captain, calling him ‘the best’ he has ever seen. But at the same time, the English bowler also explained how they need to focus on themselves and build on their own strengths before going into the competition.

“Virat Kohli is one of the best I've ever seen but if we go through all their positives we will be defeated before we've even begun. We need to build on our own strengths. We are entering the series in great form ourselves.

“We've got batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders in the top 10 of the world rankings. Yes, India are a brilliant side, and it would be one of the most remarkable series victories if we were able to pull it off, but we know if we get our mindset right we can beat anyone,” Broad stated.

