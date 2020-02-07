Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Sachin Tendulkar gives classic response ahead of Bushfire Cricket Bash

cricket

Who is a better batsman? Australia’s Steve Smith or India’s Virat Kohli? It is a never ending debate in cricket. While many former cricketers have chosen Kohli as an all format batsman over Smith, they have thrown their behind Smith when it came to Test cricket. When asked the same question, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar refused to draw comparisons between the two modern day greats - Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, saying both batters are a joy to watch.

Tendulkar, who is in Sydney for the Bushfire Cricket Bash, where he will be coaching Ricky Ponting’s XI, said “Let’s not get into comparisons and let us enjoy what both those individuals are doing. They are entertaining the entire cricketing world and it’s a joy for us to watch.”

Tendulkar also cited his own example to explain his comments. “I don’t like getting into comparisons. People have tried comparing me to a number of guys and I’ve said, ‘Just leave us alone’,” added Tendulkar.

During his playing days Tendulkar was compared with Brain Lara, Ricky Ponting and even with former cricketers like Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar.

Tendulkar also heaped praise on Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, saying that his footwork is incredible.

“I happened to be watching the second Test match at Lord’s between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne’s second innings,” Tendulkar said ahead of Sunday’s Bushfire Bash charity fundraiser match on Sunday between Pinting’s XI and Gilchrist’s XI.

“I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, ‘This player looks special’.

“There is something about him. His footwork was precise. Footwork is not physical, it’s mental. If you’re not thinking positively in your mind, then your feet don’t move.

“That clearly indicated to me that this guy is mentally strong because if you’re not, your feet will not move. His footwork was incredible.”

