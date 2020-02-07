e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Sachin Tendulkar gives classic response ahead of Bushfire Cricket Bash

Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Sachin Tendulkar gives classic response ahead of Bushfire Cricket Bash

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar cited his own example to state that he doesn’t believe in comparing cricketers when asked to choose between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

cricket Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Who is a better batsman? Australia’s Steve Smith or India’s Virat Kohli? It is a never ending debate in cricket. While many former cricketers have chosen Kohli as an all format batsman over Smith, they have thrown their behind Smith when it came to Test cricket. When asked the same question, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar refused to draw comparisons between the two modern day greats - Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, saying both batters are a joy to watch.

Tendulkar, who is in Sydney for the Bushfire Cricket Bash, where he will be coaching Ricky Ponting’s XI, said “Let’s not get into comparisons and let us enjoy what both those individuals are doing. They are entertaining the entire cricketing world and it’s a joy for us to watch.”

Also Read: ‘Virat and Babar in same league but...,’ Ex-Pak captain makes big comment

Tendulkar also cited his own example to explain his comments. “I don’t like getting into comparisons. People have tried comparing me to a number of guys and I’ve said, ‘Just leave us alone’,” added Tendulkar.

During his playing days Tendulkar was compared with Brain Lara, Ricky Ponting and even with former cricketers like Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar.

Tendulkar also heaped praise on Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, saying that his footwork is incredible.

“I happened to be watching the second Test match at Lord’s between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne’s second innings,” Tendulkar said ahead of Sunday’s Bushfire Bash charity fundraiser match on Sunday between Pinting’s XI and Gilchrist’s XI.

“I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, ‘This player looks special’.

“There is something about him. His footwork was precise. Footwork is not physical, it’s mental. If you’re not thinking positively in your mind, then your feet don’t move.

“That clearly indicated to me that this guy is mentally strong because if you’re not, your feet will not move. His footwork was incredible.”

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Delhi court dismisses plea to issue fresh death warrants for 2012 gang rape convicts
Delhi court dismisses plea to issue fresh death warrants for 2012 gang rape convicts
‘Peace and non-violence won’ after Bodo agreement: PM Modi in Assam’s Kokrajhar
‘Peace and non-violence won’ after Bodo agreement: PM Modi in Assam’s Kokrajhar
Cong’s Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena showers praise on AAP’s Kejriwal in Delhi
Cong’s Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena showers praise on AAP’s Kejriwal in Delhi
‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
Malang review: Aditya, Disha’s film is a missed opportunity
Malang review: Aditya, Disha’s film is a missed opportunity
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Coronavirus claims world’s biggest capacity car plant
Coronavirus claims world’s biggest capacity car plant
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news