'Power game is back. This guy is damn self-confident': Ex-India batter issues stern Virat Kohli warning to T20 WC teams

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar had nothing but absolute praise for former Indian skipper Virat Kohli after the star batter guided Rohit Sharma & Co. to a thrilling win over Australia on Sunday. One of the finest batters in the history of the game, run-machine Kohli is enjoying his purple patch since the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Indian skipper ended his 1020-day century drought during India's final game at the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan. Fresh from ending his century drought, the Indian run-machine propelled Team India to a series win over Australia in their first home assignment after the Asia Cup.

ALSO READ: 'He will leave Kohli and Babar behind': Ex-Pakistan cricketer makes massive claim about Indian batter

Kohli smashed a quick-fire half-century as the chasemaster played an instrumental role in India's memorable win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Reflecting on Kohli's recent match-changing performances for India in the shortest format, Manjrekar explained how the former India captain has improved after Asia Cup 2022.

“See, right from the Asia Cup, every match that he got runs, not just the runs, there was some improvement coming. I think the power game is back, he is trusting his power game. There was a time when he was getting runs but his power game was not coming at his beck and call that is starting to happen,” Manjrekar told SPORTS18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manjrekar pointed out Kohli's knack for smashing good deliveries for big boundaries. “He’s dispatching good balls for big boundaries and sixes. It’s all about confidence, this is a guy who’s damn self-confident and drives himself to excellence, but for long-time runs weren’t coming and his confidence was tender,” Manjrekar observed.

Kohli scored 63 off 48 balls in India's 6-wicket win over Aaron Finch-led Australia at Hyderabad. The 33-year-old was also India's top scorer at the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli smashed 276 runs in 5 matches for India at the Asia Cup.

“But during the Asia Cup, slowly and steadily, certain things started to happen, the pull shots came in, and the sixes started going more into the stands than just going over the rope as it was going in the IPL. So, the pieces are falling back to frame the perfect picture. Now it’s all about putting all these kinds of performances in the main event,” Manjrekar added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON