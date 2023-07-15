Watch: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction after Jadeja survives deadly delivery from Brathwaite in IND vs WI 1st Test

A day after Virat Kohli had a hilarious exchange with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal over the legality of Kraigg Brathwaite’s bowling action, the former Indian skipper exuded good humour and bonhomie when Ravindra Jadeja was bugged by a vicious delivery on Day 3 of the 1st Test. Jadeja enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Kohli, who had to toil hard for a gritty half-century against the West Indies in the series opener at the Windsor Park.

Kohli had a noteworthy reaction after Jadeja survived the deadly delivery(Screengrab/Fancode)

Facing the West Indies skipper in the 137th over of the Indian innings, Jadeja was surprised by the bounce and turn Brathwaite generated with his brutal delivery. Beaten by the turn and bounce, Jadeja immediately signalled towards the Indian dressing room for a helmet. Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end during the over, had a noteworthy reaction after Jadeja survived the deadly delivery. A video of the lesser-known incident has garnered the attention of netizens on social media.

ALSO READ: 'Batta phenk raha hai…': Stump mic catches Virat Kohli accusing Brathwaite of illegal bowling action, Yashasvi reacts

‘Vicious from Brathwaite’

Earlier, Kohli had accused Brathwaite of bowling with an illegal action while batting with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal. Run-machine really had to grind for his runs in the recently concluded encounter between India and the West Indies. The former Indian skipper scored his 29th half-century in 147 balls. Coming as a surprise to many, the senior batter scored his first boundary in the 81st ball during the 1st Test match. Kohli also had an animated reaction as he took 40 more balls in scoring his second boundary.

Talking more about the match, all-rounder Jadeja remained unbeaten on 37 off 82 balls while Kohli played a patient knock of 76 off 182 balls. Centuries from Jaiswal (171) and skipper Rohit Sharma (103) powered India to 421-5d in its 1st innings. Jadeja also bagged five wickets in the Test that India won by an innings and 141 runs on Friday. Guiding India to a famous win, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recorded match-winning figures of seven for 71 in 21.3 overs. Ashwin had also registered his 33rd five-wicket haul in the first innings against the West Indies.

