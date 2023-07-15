Watch: Virat Kohli shocks with bizarre gesture after scoring first boundary in 16 overs - Celebration or sigh of relief?

He may have scored 76 off 182 deliveries but Virat Kohli's half-century against West Indies in the first Test at Dominica was far from one of his more fluent Test knocks. Kohli had to really grind for his runs, reaching his fifty off 147 balls with just two boundaries. When did you last see Kohli's scoring at such pace? That too against an attack such as this West Indies bowling line-up? The answer is a blur. Even for a Test match, Kohli's innings for most part was a toil as the former India captain was kept quiet. Sure, the pitch to bat on wasn't exactly a batting paradise but given the standards Kohli has set, it was tough to watch him score at a strike-rate hovering around 40. What was that from Virat Kohli?(Screengrab)

Having said that, Kohli's body language was nothing like his innings. He was his usual self - animated, chirpy and full of character. If you thought the mock celebration on scoring his first four was a first, we've got another one that is equally surprising. Kohli had scored his second boundary in the 122nd over and off the 123rd ball he had faced. And as uncharacteristic as it may sound, he went the next 40 balls without another four. Even as his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal found the boundary regularly, Kohli held up one end, content playing himself in.

Finally, the moment arrived. Off a delivery from debutant Alick Athanaze, Kohli clipped the ball on the leg-side, and although the ball didn't have enough legs on it to go to the boundary and abysmal piece of fielding made sure Kohli scored his third boundary and the first after 16 overs. Call it a celebration or a sign of relief, upon realising, Kohli looked up towards the heavens and mouthed a few words before joining Jaiswal and sharing a laugh.

Watch the video below:

This wasn't the first time Kohli has let out such a gesture. During IPL 2022, when Kohli was going through easily the worst phase of his career having endured three golden ducks, he had produced a similar visual. After a strange dismissal, Kohli looked up at the sky, as if saying 'what else do you want me to do?' The sight broke a million hearts as here was a champion battling to score every single run.

Kohli's gesture at the Windsor Park also brought back memories of Rahul Dravid doing something similar in a Test match between India and Australia. During the 2008 Perth Test, Dravid had gone 40 balls without scoring a single run and the crowd was beginning to lose patience. So when he finally did, the WACA stood up to sarcastically applaud him. Dravid being the sport that he is, rose his bat with a wry smile on his face.

Ashwin grabs 7, India crush West Indies

There wasn't much for Kohli to do after getting out other than bursting out a few dance moves as Ravichandran Ashwin made short work of West Indies in their second innings, bowling them out for 130. Ashwin, India's premier spinner, picked up 7/71 to complete a twin five-wicket haul in the match and grabbed a match-haul of 12/131 as India routed the hosts by an innings and 141 runs. This is India's 23rd Test win against West Indies, the third-most against a team after Australia and England.

A smashing comeback for Ashwin, who was dropped from the World Test Championship final not too long ago. And a personal high for him too as 'Ash Anna' registered his best match figures away from home. In the first innings, he came to bowl after 9 overs. Today, Rohit Sharma unleashed him and Ravindra Jadeja as early as the fourth over itself and the result is out there. Jadeja picked up two, while Mohammed Siraj accounted for the only WI wicket to fall to pace before it was all over to Ashwin. With his 33rd five-wicket haul and 8th 10-for in a match, Ashwin's legacy continues to grow.

