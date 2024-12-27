Virat Kohli provoked by Aussie spectator after getting out, cooled down by official just as India great about to unleash

Team India's star batter, Virat Kohli, lost his cool at a fan after he was seemingly provoked as he walked back to the dressing room following his dismissal during Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test on Friday. Kohli looked in fine touch during his stay at the crease, displaying solid concentration, especially in leaving deliveries outside the off-stump. However, the run-out of Yashasvi Jaiswal appeared to disrupt Kohli’s rhythm, as he followed up with a nick off a delivery outside off-stump, resulting in his dismissal for 36. Virat Kohli lost his cool at a fan after getting out at the MCG(X)

As Kohli trudged off after his gritty 86-ball knock, the Australian crowd sent him off with a chorus of boos. While Kohli remained composed and unfazed, a comment, seemingly from an Australian spectator seemed to provoke him.

He turned around and began walking back towards the fan, visibly agitated. It took an official stepping in, placing a hand on Kohli’s shoulder, to calm the situation and guide him back to the dressing room, urging him to ignore the taunts and move on.

Watch:

Kohli has been facing the heat from the Australian fans following the controversial incident with Sam Konstas during Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test. The duo had a physical altercation, as they had a shoulder-bump during Konstas' stay at the crease. It was followed by a heated exchange between the two before Usman Khawaja intervened to calm the two down.

The 36-year-old Indian batter was fined 20 percent of his match fees for his actions, and the Australian media, as well as former cricketers like Ricky Ponting, have since called for a harsher punishment for Kohli.

On Day 2, Kohli was booed by the Australian crowd during India's fielding, too. The India star, while fielding on the boundary line, further provoked the crowd, gesturing them to boo louder.

The late dismissals of Kohli and Jaiswal meant Australia gained an upper hand in the Test match yet again; the duo had stitched a brilliant 102-run stand for the third wicket before the run out cut short Jaiswal's knock for 82. Rishabh Pant (6*) and Ravindra Jadeja (4*) were unbeaten at the end of the day's play, with India reaching 164/5.