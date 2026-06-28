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Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri offer support to India in must-win Women's T20 World Cup clash against Australia at Lord's

Virat Kohli attended the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground. 

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 09:16 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Virat Kohli was in attendance for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. The former India captain was seated in the stands alongside his wife Anushka Sharma and former India coach Ravi Shastri. Not just Kohli and Shastri, even former India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was spotted in attendance as Harmanpreet Kaur and co got much-needed support for the must-win clash.

Also Read: IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Check our live coverage here

Virat Kohli attended the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match(Screengrab - JioHotstar)

India needs to beat Australia to qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals, and a defeat would send them crashing out. When Harmanpreet Kaur was batting in the middle, the cameras picked up Kohli chatting with Shastri and Anushka, and the trio followed the proceedings of the match closely.

Anything less than a win for India would send them crashing out of the Women's T20 World Cup. At the toss, India captain Harmanpreet won the toss and opted to bat in a do-or-die encounter.

At the toss, Harmanpreet said, “Going to bat first. It was a very important game for us, so we thought, let's just bat freely. One change. Kranti is back in Nandni's place. These kinds of pitches suit her. It's a fresh day, fresh mind. Today is the day to enjoy ourselves.”

The pressure was put firmly on India by South Africa after the Proteas defeated Bangladesh in the Group A match on Sunday at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

 
virat kohli ravi shastri
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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