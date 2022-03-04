Virat Kohli recalls fondest memory of his Test cricket journey: 'If you see, my career really took off from there'

On the occasion of his 100th Test, Virat Kohli sat down for a full-fledged chat where he spoke on a range of topic. From making his Test debut in 2018, to being an ambassador for Test cricket to winning India's first Test series in Australia, the former captain touched upon every high that his 100-Test long career has witnessed. Under Kohli, India have achieved feats which earlier teams didn't even come close to witnessing – wins in Australia, being the No. 1 Test team for five years in a row, India's emerge as a dominating fast-bowling unit – it is a long list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From such a vast and impressive resume, to pick one moment that stands out can be a tricky question to answer. Kohli, who has scored 27 Test centuries, was asked to pick his favourite knock, and the former India captain underlined an innings that he feels changed his career entirely.

Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari add 50-run partnership after lunch

"My first Test hundred is something that I remember very fondly. It's very fresh in my memory still. That is one day that will always be very special to me and also knowing the fact that it came in Australia made it much more special. An overseas hundred for a young guy wanting to establish himself in Test cricket. For that first hundred to come in Australia really boosted my confidence and if you see, my career really took off from there and my confidence just grew by leaps and bounds," Kohli told BCCI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli has been admired by many for his love towards Test cricket and the willingness to keep the interest-level high towards the traditional format. And speaking on keeping the red-ball international format interesting, Kohli said that he has always made a conscious effort to make sure Test cricket stays alive and kicking.

"The way people look at Test cricket being played under me as the Indian team to just the way I went about playing Test cricket and how I thought and how I wanted to play it, hasn't happened by chance. I have put in a lot of effort. I have made sure that my core moral values when it comes to cricket remains intact, which is wanting to play Test cricket, wanting the purest form to stay alive and for that we needed to play in a certain manner. And I have given my heart and soul to this format. I can proudly say that," added the former India captain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}