Virat Kohli replies to Babar Azam’s ‘This too shall pass’ tweet, comes up with classy reaction

Following his dismissal for just 16 runs in the second ODI against England at the Lord's on Thursday, Babar posted a heartwarming tweet in support of Kohli amid rising criticism over his form and place in the Indian side. The star India batter responded to Babar's words with a classy reaction.
Virat Kohli and Babar Azam
Published on Jul 16, 2022 05:35 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday responded to Pakistan captain Babar Azam's viral tweet about his dipping form. Following his dismissal for just 16 runs in the second ODI against England at the Lord's on Thursday, Babar posted a heartwarming tweet in support of Kohli amid rising criticism over his form and place in the Indian side. The star India batter responded to Babar's words with a classy reaction.

Kohli, who made a return to the India side after recovering from a mild groin injury, started off in a fluent fashion against the England attack on Thursday before he departed after recklessly chasing a wider delivery from David Willey.

Moments after Kohli's dismissal, which extended his century drought by 964 days, Babar posted on Twitter writing, "This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli," - a post that garnered immense reaction from across the globe with veterans cricketers hailing his classy act.

Two days later, on the eve of India's final game of the 2022 England tour, Kohli responded to the tweet writing, "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best."

Babar had later explained the reason behind his tweet as well before the start of the Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle.

"As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players," Babar said during a press conference.

"He is playing a lot of cricket and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good," he added.

Not just Babar, Kohli found support from Rohit Sharma as well as the India skipper threw weight behind the star batter who has struggled to score runs in the ongoing tour. Kohli managed only 31 runs in the Edgbaston Test and scored 12 runs in two matches in the T20I series that followed.

