Virat Kohli replies to social media trolls about his diet, says 'never claimed to be vegan'

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday responded to trolls who questioned his 'vegan' diet status. Kohli, who is currently quarantining in Mumbai ahead of India's team tour to England where they will meet against New Zealand for the World Test Championship final this month, conducted an 'Ask me Anything' Q/A session on his Instagram page.

One of the fans asked Kohli about his diet. "What your diet looks like," the fan asked Kohli.

In response, Kohli said: "Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of Coffee, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But all in controlled quantities."

But fans took to Twitter to troll Kohli for mentioning eggs in his diet, with some wondering how could he eat eggs if he is a vegan.

Bro vegan hona phir bhi thik hai but eating vegan eggs is a new low @imVkohli — k. (@sandhuxk) May 29, 2021

Virat Kohli claims he is a vegan but in his latest AMA, he said his diet includes eggs. That's bothering me. — Jagruti (@JagrutiPotphode) May 30, 2021





In a fun gesture, Kohli took to Twitter to reply back to the fans and said that he never claimed he was a vegan, but he is a vegetarian.

"I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want)," Kohli tweeted.

I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want 😉)💪😂✌️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2021





Meanwhile, Kohli will next be seen in action in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18. The Indian men's team will arrive in the UK on June 3 via a charter flight with a negative PCR Test.

Prior to travelling, the party will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India during which regular testing will have taken place.

Upon landing, they will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation.

(With inputs from ANI)

