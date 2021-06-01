'Steve doing Steve things': Smith tests bats with a blindfold on, wife Dani Willis shares hilarious pictures

Star Australia batsman Steve Smith is...unique. Be it his batting stance or his intriguing mannerisms and on and off the field, he has an aura and a style of his own. He is often seen leaving the balls outside the off stump in the most animated and elaborate ways possible and it is hard to decipher how he manages to cream the ball through covers so beautifully and play the shots he does with a massive, tilted backlift. Let's just say that Steve Smith is indeed unique.

However unusual his approach may be, the right-handed batsman still manages to score heaps of runs. In 77 Tests, the Australian has 7540 runs to his name, including 27 centuries and 31 fifties. He averages a whopping 61.80 in the longest format of the game. In ODI cricket, the 31-year-old has amassed 4378 runs in 128 matches at an average of 43.43.

ALSO READ| WTC Final: Opening conundrum for India, who will get nod against New Zealand?

Even after 10 years in international cricket, Smith continues to rely on his unique methods of sorting out various aspects of his game. In a post recently shared by his wife Dani Willis, Smith can be seen checking out his bats blindfolded. Willis posted a throwback photo and captioned it: "Flashback to Steve doing Steve things. I think he was trying to work out which bat had the better pick up?!".

Smith adopted this method to have an objective view on his bats and he was doing so to check the weight of each bat and figure out which bat was suited to his needs. There is no doubt Smith is obsessed with batting. His teammates have often revealed that Steve has shadow practice sessions in his hotel rooms as they can hear the tap of the bat on the floor.

ALSO READ| 'You are only seven Tests away from an Ashes': Michael Vaughan makes heartfelt appeal to England ahead of NZ series

Moreover, he practices his cover drives in the shower. This was actually brought to light by his coach Justin Langer during the 2019 World Cup. During their hotel stay in England for the WC, assistant coach Ricky Ponting, 10 rooms down the hotel corridor, heard Smith shadow practising in England, and coach Justin Langer said Smith hones his cover drives in the shower.

“I don’t know how he’s spying on me in the shower!” an amused Smith, who relishes long hours in the nets, told reporters.

“Yeah, I’m known to play a few shots here and there.

World Test Championship Final - Full Coverage

“I always have a bat in my room and Ricky was actually rooming about ten rooms up from me the other day and said, ‘Were you batting at seven o’clock this morning?’

Steve Smith was last seen in action during IPL 2021 for the Delhi Capitals. Before the tournament was suspended on May 4 due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and numerous positive cases within multiple franchise bio-bubbles, Smith had scored 104 runs six matches. Delhi was sitting pretty at the top of the table with six wins from eight matches.