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Virat Kohli retirement fears dismissed as RCB CEO promises four-year IPL commitment

RCB's CEO Rajesh Menon highlighted the deep connection between the franchise and Virat Kohli.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 10:51 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have become inseparable names in IPL history. The batting legend remains the only player to have featured in all 19 seasons of the tournament for a single franchise since the league's inception. Kohli has also made it clear on several occasions that he has no plans to switch teams and wants to finish his IPL career with RCB. The last two seasons have finally delivered the success that the franchise and its fans waited years for. RCB ended their long title drought by winning their maiden IPL trophy in 2025, fulfilling Kohli's dream after years of heartbreak. They followed it up by defending their title this year, becoming only the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win back-to-back IPL championships. It marked a historic period for both Kohli and the Bengaluru franchise.

Virat Kohli was RCB's best batter in the IPL 2026 title triumph.(PTI)

RCB's CEO Rajesh Menon highlighted the deep connection between the franchise and its biggest icon. Menon acknowledged Kohli's unmatched contribution over the years and suggested that the bond between the two could extend beyond his playing career.

"RCB and Virat are different sides of the same coin," Rajesh Menon told CNBC TV18. “He has been the constant factor for RCB throughout. We have not seen him not being part of RCB even if he moves out of his cricketing career. We have to figure out.”

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Virat Kohli at RCB for next four years

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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