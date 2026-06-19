Harshit Rana gets surprise India call-up for final Afghanistan ODI despite Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar's strong showing

Harshit Rana has been added to India's squad for the third and final ODI against Afghanistan as a last-minute inclusion. The pacer was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a knee injury, but has now made a full recovery. With India set to embark on their upcoming Ireland and England tours, the BCCI has decided to give Rana valuable match practice ahead of the assignments. The ODI against Afghanistan will provide the young fast bowler an opportunity to regain rhythm and prove his fitness before joining the squad for the overseas tours. Harshit Rana has been picked in the squad for third ODI against Afghanistan. (PTI)

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Mr Harshit Rana to the India squad for the third and final IDFC First Bank ODI against Afghanistan. Mr Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai," the BCCI stated in a release.

Harshit also missed the entire IPL 2026 season with the Kolkata Knight Riders due to a knee injury. The pacer last represented India in January this year during the ODI series against New Zealand and has been on the sidelines since then.

Interestingly, the selectors did not drop any player to make room for Harshit in the squad. The fast bowler has been added despite impressive performances from Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar, who made their international debuts in the ongoing series against Afghanistan and have made a strong case with their outings.