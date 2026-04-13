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Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ‘driving Ferrari’ as duo adapt to slambang approach in T20s: ‘Switched gears’

Aakash Chopra highlighted a clear shift in the batting approach of Indian cricket legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. 

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 07:09 pm IST
By HT Sports Desk
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Modern T20 cricket is evolving so quickly that even players with over a decade of experience in the format must constantly adapt to keep up. Relying on past success may help secure a place in a franchise, but it’s not enough to sustain relevance in a rapidly changing format. The Indian Premier League continues to raise the bar each season, with new talent emerging. This adds pressure on veteran players and legends to not only bring experience on the field but also evolve their skill sets through variations in both batting and bowling.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action during the MI vs RCB game. (PTI)

The format has increasingly become batter-dominated, with strike rate now holding more relevance alongside the number of runs scored. Flat pitches and the introduction of the Impact Player have added more depth to batting lineups, making it even more challenging for bowlers and demanding for batters to stay consistent.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya upsets BCCI after MI-RCB’s 4-hour 22-minute marathon; joins long list of IPL 2026 offenders with Tim David

Speaking on JioStar's 'Champions Waali Commentary,’ Jio expert and former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra highlighted a clear shift in the batting approach of Indian cricket legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, over the past 2 seasons. Both players, who have faced criticism until IPL 2023 for their modest strike rates, have responded with a notable transformation in their approach.

Rohit, now 38, has also shown a visible transformation. Improved fitness levels and a clearer role under captain Hardik Pandya have allowed him to play with more freedom at the top alongside South African batter Ryan Rickelton. With his focus for the national team now primarily on ODI cricket and the upcoming 2027 World Cup, his approach in the IPL reflects both intent and longevity. His strike rate, now around 170 this season, marks a sharp rise from 2022, when he endured one of his toughest campaigns, failing to register a single fifty and striking at just 120.

The evolution of both Kohli and Rohit reinforces a simple reality: even the greatest players of the game need to continue to adapt to remain at the top level in an ever-evolving modern game.

 
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HT Sports Desk

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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