Virat Kohli’s animated celebration in front of Shreyas Iyer sparks tense exchange during post-match handshake

Virat Kohli produced a brilliant knock against Punjab Kings on Sunday to help the Royal Challengers Bengaluru keep their perfect away record intact in IPL 2025. The RCB great remained unbeaten on 73 off 54 deliveries in the run-chase as the side reached a 157-run target with 7 wickets in hand, as many deliveries to spare. However, the post-match scenes following RCB's win caught fan attention as Kohli appeared to tease PBKS skipper, Shreyas Iyer, with his celebration. Virat Kohli celebrated in front of Shreyas Iyer, with the PBKS captain reacting to it during the handshake(X)

Kohli and Iyer have shared a great camaraderie over the years, but there was little sign of it in a frosty post-match exchange on Sunday. After Jitesh Sharma sealed the game for Punjab Kings, Kohli turned animatedly toward Iyer and celebrated in jest, seemingly pulling his India teammate’s leg. However, Iyer didn’t look amused.

As he walked over for the customary handshake, there was a noticeable lack of warmth from Iyer's end. Kohli, still chuckling, tried to lighten the moment, but Iyer stayed stone-faced and engaged in a tense chat, seemingly making it clear he wasn’t entirely pleased with the celebration.

However, the RCB batter didn't react strongly and continued to chuckle before eventually leaving to greet the other players.

Watch:

It wasn't the first time in the game when Kohli had an animated gesture; in PBKS' innings, after Kohli helped run Nehal Wadhera out, he made a fierce send-off gesture to the youngster. Later in the run-chase, Kohli pulled Harpreet Brar's leg, conversing with him in Punjabi; he told the PBKS bowler that he knew his coach.

Regardless, RCB registered an important win on the road that sent them back into the top four in the points table. With 10 points in 8 matches, RCB remain unbeaten in away matches; however, the side has yet to register a win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the 157-run chase, Devdutt Padikkal was the star of the show for RCB alongside Kohli, scoring a quickfire 61 off just 35 deliveries, smashing five fours and four sixes en route to his knock. With the ball, both, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma picked two wickets each, while also being economical, conceding 25 and 26 runs, respectively, in their four overs.