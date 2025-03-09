Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma drops massive prediction for India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 09, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli has found his form, and is India’s highest run-scorer in the tournament with 217 runs in four matches.

Virat Kohli has been in sizzling form throughout the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, as India gear up for their title clash showdown with New Zealand, on Sunday. Kohli was under plenty of pressure before the tournament, especially after poor showings vs New Zealand and Australia in recently-concluded Test series. The Indian batter even participated in the Ranji Trophy, making his long-awaited return, but failed to make an impact there too.

Rajkumar Sharma poses for a photo with Virat Kohli.(Instagram)
Rajkumar Sharma poses for a photo with Virat Kohli.(Instagram)

But fast forward to the ICC event, Kohli has found his form, and is India’s highest run-scorer in the tournament with 217 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 83.14.

Also Read: Varun expected to continue his mystery; Henry doubtful for Champions Trophy Final: Check India vs New Zealand likely XIs

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma drops big prediction

Speaking to ANI, Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma predicted a victory for India in the upcoming match. “It is a big match. The way India is playing in this tournament, I hope they will perform and win the final match. So far, India has won all the matches, and everyone is contributing. They are playing like a good team, so I am very confident that the team will win the title,” he said.

Hailing Kohli, he added, “I am really hopeful that Virat Kohli will continue his form and the way he is playing. If he continues to play like this, then India will definitely win this game.”

Kohli was pivotal for India in the semis, as he smacked 84 runs off 98 balls vs Australia, and got a ton against Pakistan in the group stage.

Varun Chakaravarthy is expected to be included in the squad as an extra after making his tournament debut in the semi-finals. Dubai has spin-friendly conditions, so fans will be expecting to see the KKR spinner in action. Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t been in good form lately, and could be dropped.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry is suffering from a sore shoulder, and is doubtful for the match. He is expected to start, but if he doesn’t recover, he could be replaced by Nathan Smith or Jacob Duffy.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On