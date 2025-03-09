Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma drops massive prediction for India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final

Virat Kohli has been in sizzling form throughout the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, as India gear up for their title clash showdown with New Zealand, on Sunday. Kohli was under plenty of pressure before the tournament, especially after poor showings vs New Zealand and Australia in recently-concluded Test series. The Indian batter even participated in the Ranji Trophy, making his long-awaited return, but failed to make an impact there too. Rajkumar Sharma poses for a photo with Virat Kohli.(Instagram)

But fast forward to the ICC event, Kohli has found his form, and is India’s highest run-scorer in the tournament with 217 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 83.14.

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma drops big prediction

Speaking to ANI, Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma predicted a victory for India in the upcoming match. “It is a big match. The way India is playing in this tournament, I hope they will perform and win the final match. So far, India has won all the matches, and everyone is contributing. They are playing like a good team, so I am very confident that the team will win the title,” he said.

Hailing Kohli, he added, “I am really hopeful that Virat Kohli will continue his form and the way he is playing. If he continues to play like this, then India will definitely win this game.”

Kohli was pivotal for India in the semis, as he smacked 84 runs off 98 balls vs Australia, and got a ton against Pakistan in the group stage.

Varun Chakaravarthy is expected to be included in the squad as an extra after making his tournament debut in the semi-finals. Dubai has spin-friendly conditions, so fans will be expecting to see the KKR spinner in action. Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t been in good form lately, and could be dropped.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry is suffering from a sore shoulder, and is doubtful for the match. He is expected to start, but if he doesn’t recover, he could be replaced by Nathan Smith or Jacob Duffy.