'Met him after 6 years and the first thing he tells me is...': Kohli's ex-teammate reveals story behind 'Chiru' nickname

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli has been going through a rough patch with bat of late. Kohli endured a poor season in the IPL, and failed to make a mark across the two innings of the rescheduled fifth Test of the series against England. In T20Is, the 33-year-old batter registered scores of 1 and 11 in two games against the English side last week. The former India captain has drawn significant eyeballs over his poor form; on Tuesday night, however, he received a heartwarming tweet from one of his former teammates, Dwaraka Ravi Teja.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravi Teja, who plays for Meghalaya in domestic circuit, shared the dressing room with Kohli during their U-15 days; while he couldn't earn an international cap, the batter has enjoyed an impressive run in domestic circuit, appearing in 78 first-class and 86 List A games. In his last appearance for Meghalaya in this year's Ranji Trophy, Teja also scored a century (133) against Gujarat.

Also read: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to achieve incredible batting milestone during India vs England 1st ODI; 4th overall

The 34-year-old batter met Kohli while in England, and revealed the conversation he had with the former India captain.

“Met him aftr 6 yrs after IPL in UK & 1st thing he tells me is Chiru Kaise hai tu? U-15 days we were roommates & I used to watch chiranjeevi’s songs on tv & he danced to them & from then on Chiru was nickname we gave each other..It was great seeing u Chiru,” he tweeted as he shared a picture with Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli didn't play the first ODI of the series against England on Tuesday due to groin injury, and his appearance in the next match – scheduled on June 14 at Lord's – remains unconfirmed.

Earlier, India registered an emphatic 10-wicket win in the first game of the series, as the side bowled the hosts out on 110 before chasing down the target in merely 18.4 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON