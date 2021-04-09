Virat Kohli's gaffe in 19th over costs RCB a run, gives MI extra ball, free hit in IPL 2021 opener

A captaincy error from Virat Kohli cost Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) an extra run, gave Mumbai Indians an extra delivery and also a free hit in the next ball in the IPL 2021 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It all transpired in the third ball of the penultimate over of the MI innings when RCB seamer Kyle Jamieson bowled a short-pitched delivery to MI batsman Krunal Pandya, who stood tall and pulled it between the deep mid-wicket and deep square-leg fielder for a boundary.

The agony did not end for IPL debutant Jamieson there. As he started to walk back to his mark, the umpires signaled a no ball, not because the tall New Zealander had overstepped but because his captain Kohli had only three fielders inside the circle.

According to the rules, a minimum of four fielders are mandatory at any point in a T20 match.

As a result of Kohli’s gaffe, MI got a run and also a free hit in the next ball. Thankfully for Kohli and RCB, Jamieson bowled a perfect yorker which also broke Krunal’s bat.

Kohli, did not have the best of days on the field. A couple of balls earlier he had dropped Krunal at mid-off.

Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 159 for nine against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Opener Chris Lynn, who is also making his debut for MI, was their top-scorer with 49 runs. But the star of the innings was Harshal Patel, who picked up his maiden five-wicket in IPL and T20s to restrict MI to a relatively low total.

Patel picked up three wickets and gave away only 1 run in the last over to finish with superb figures of 5 for 27.

"Every year IPL has a different energy, a different vibe. It's high intensity. Playing for the same franchise has been an honour for me. Loyalty is a big thing for me. Dubai was great as well but this just feels like home. Great feeling to be playing in our stadiums and for people to watch in our prime times," Kohli had said at the toss earlier.

MI XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RCB XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.