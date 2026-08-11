Virat Kohli’s intensity has a ripple effect on India teammates, reveals ex-India coach

Virat Kohli has set extremely high standards for himself when it comes to fitness and fielding. He is the kind of player who gives everything on the field, regardless of the role he is asked to perform, and his high-intensity approach often comes to the fore in big moments. Kohli also brings a different energy to the field, something that often rubs off on his teammates. His commitment and professionalism have influenced an entire generation of Indian cricketers, and he continues to set the same example for those coming through. Even at this stage of his career, with his focus now firmly on ODIs, Kohli remains one of the most driven players in the Indian setup. His approach continues to show younger players what it takes to maintain the highest standards.

Virat Kohli remains one of the fittest players in the Indian team. (AP)

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Former India fielding coach T Dilip has highlighted Kohli’s relentless intensity on the field, saying the veteran batter continues to maintain the same standards even at this stage of his career.

"When it comes to Virat Kohli, intensity is non-negotiable. You have seen in power play how he is at your batsman at covers or short mid wicket with his reflexes, with his dives, with his stops. Even in the last series he was putting those dives and sharp at you all the time," Dilip said in a video shared by Star Sports.

Dilip further praised Kohli for the work he puts in even when the ball is nowhere near him. He believes the former captain’s awareness and willingness to stay involved set him apart in the field.

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{{^usCountry}} "But what impressed me most is not the actions what he does when the ball is at him but also when the ball is not at him. You will see him running towards the non-striker and to take that throw and throwing back to the wicket keeper," Dilip explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But what impressed me most is not the actions what he does when the ball is at him but also when the ball is not at him. You will see him running towards the non-striker and to take that throw and throwing back to the wicket keeper," Dilip explained. {{/usCountry}}

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Kohli’s commitment to the team remains unchanged despite being well into his career, according to Dilip. He pointed to the former captain’s willingness to field at long-on in the closing overs and lead by example with his effort.

"Even at this juncture of his career, even today he goes to long on to long on in last overs and he is the first one to run out. And that's a fabulous thing to do as a team," he said.

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Dilip reveals Kohli's influence on other players

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Even with the Impact Player rule in the IPL, Kohli has continued to prefer staying on the field, knowing that his high-intensity approach can lift the morale of the entire team. That influence, according to Dilip, extends well beyond Kohli’s own performance. His energy pushes those around him to raise their standards and match his intensity. He also pointed out that there is hardly any difference in the way Kohli approaches a practice session and an actual match, with the former India fielding coach highlighting that consistency as one of the biggest reasons behind his influence on the group.

"The intensity is always contagious when he is around. With Virat Kohli one thing you always see is there is not much difference between him in a practice session or a match. And that's very, very important because it's just not Virat Kohli who's fielding. There are five other players who are fielding with him who have stretched their limits when they are doing with Virat Kohli. That is the influence he has on the group actually," he added.

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