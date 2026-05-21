Virat Kohli’s leadership impact and towering standards at RCB laid bare: ‘He is off the charts’

Virat Kohli continues to remain the heartbeat of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with no player in IPL history having represented a single franchise for as long as he has. Across 19 seasons, Kohli’s loyalty to RCB has stood out, especially during years when the team fell short of lifting the trophy. That long wait finally ended last season, and the emotion of the moment reflected what the title meant not just to the franchise but to Kohli himself.

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form this year.(AFP)

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Several RCB players throughout the season admitted they wanted to win the IPL for him, recognising the commitment and passion he had shown over the years. When the final was won, Kohli dropped to his knees in tears as teammates rushed towards him in celebration. The same intensity remains visible this season as well, with Kohli embracing the senior pro role perfectly while continuing to lead RCB’s batting charts during their title defence campaign.

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat highlighted the consistency and long-term value Kohli brings to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, stressing that the franchise cannot afford to take his run-scoring ability for granted after yet another prolific IPL season.

“Firstly, we shouldn’t take Virat’s performances for granted. Yet again, he’s gone past 500 runs in a season. If Virat Kohli isn’t there, there are 500 to 700 runs you’ve got to replace every year," Bobat told Sports today.

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{{^usCountry}} He spoke about the impact Kohli has beyond just scoring runs, praising the unmatched intensity and energy he continues to bring to the RCB setup season after season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He spoke about the impact Kohli has beyond just scoring runs, praising the unmatched intensity and energy he continues to bring to the RCB setup season after season. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “But beyond the runs, there are so many other things he gives you. The thing I admire most is his intensity. I feel like I’m an intense character, but he’s off the charts," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But beyond the runs, there are so many other things he gives you. The thing I admire most is his intensity. I feel like I’m an intense character, but he’s off the charts," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The batting maestro stepped down as RCB captain after the 2021 season, but has continued to play a major leadership role within the side. Since then, he has fully backed former skipper Faf du Plessis and current captain Rajat Patidar, offering support without overshadowing them. Despite his towering presence and influence within the franchise, Kohli has allowed both leaders the space and freedom to run the team in their own way, while remaining a constant source of guidance and support in the background. “Virat Kohli has incredibly high standards” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The batting maestro stepped down as RCB captain after the 2021 season, but has continued to play a major leadership role within the side. Since then, he has fully backed former skipper Faf du Plessis and current captain Rajat Patidar, offering support without overshadowing them. Despite his towering presence and influence within the franchise, Kohli has allowed both leaders the space and freedom to run the team in their own way, while remaining a constant source of guidance and support in the background. “Virat Kohli has incredibly high standards” {{/usCountry}}

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Bobat further underlined Kohli’s influence within the RCB dressing room, crediting his high standards, leadership presence, and relentless professionalism as key factors shaping the team environment both on and off the field.

“He has incredibly high standards, which align with myself and Andy. Whether it’s how we practice, prepare, play or even conduct ourselves socially as a group, the standards are really high. He’s a leader in so many ways and one of the strongest influences in the environment,” he added.

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