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Virat Kohli’s leadership impact and towering standards at RCB laid bare: ‘He is off the charts’

Bobat highlighted the consistency and long-term value Virat Kohli brings to RCB, stressing that they cannot afford to take his run-scoring ability for granted.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 06:10 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Virat Kohli continues to remain the heartbeat of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with no player in IPL history having represented a single franchise for as long as he has. Across 19 seasons, Kohli’s loyalty to RCB has stood out, especially during years when the team fell short of lifting the trophy. That long wait finally ended last season, and the emotion of the moment reflected what the title meant not just to the franchise but to Kohli himself.

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form this year.(AFP)

Several RCB players throughout the season admitted they wanted to win the IPL for him, recognising the commitment and passion he had shown over the years. When the final was won, Kohli dropped to his knees in tears as teammates rushed towards him in celebration. The same intensity remains visible this season as well, with Kohli embracing the senior pro role perfectly while continuing to lead RCB’s batting charts during their title defence campaign.

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat highlighted the consistency and long-term value Kohli brings to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, stressing that the franchise cannot afford to take his run-scoring ability for granted after yet another prolific IPL season.

“Firstly, we shouldn’t take Virat’s performances for granted. Yet again, he’s gone past 500 runs in a season. If Virat Kohli isn’t there, there are 500 to 700 runs you’ve got to replace every year," Bobat told Sports today.

Bobat further underlined Kohli’s influence within the RCB dressing room, crediting his high standards, leadership presence, and relentless professionalism as key factors shaping the team environment both on and off the field.

“He has incredibly high standards, which align with myself and Andy. Whether it’s how we practice, prepare, play or even conduct ourselves socially as a group, the standards are really high. He’s a leader in so many ways and one of the strongest influences in the environment,” he added.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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