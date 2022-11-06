Virat Kohli's priceless two-word response to Suryakumar Yadav's 'no better feeling' post on Instagram goes viral

Team India booked a berth in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday after South Africa's shock defeat to Netherlands in Adelaide. India were at the top of the table in Group 2 and required a win in their final match against Zimbabwe to proceed to the semis; however, South Africa's loss meant no other team barring one of Pakistan or Bangladesh could reach the same points as India in the group, confirming the side's qualification to the knock-out round. Pakistan eventually defeated Bangladesh to complete the semi-final lineup later in the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India, meanwhile, defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs to finish top in their group and setting up a semi-final against England on Thursday in Adelaide. India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav shined for the side on Sunday, as he produced a brilliant display of power-hitting to score an unbeaten 61 off just 25 deliveries; the 31-year-old batter smashed six fours and four sixes en route to his half-century knock.

Also read: Babar Azam's brilliant three-word reaction after Pakistan incredibly qualifies for the semi-final of T20 World Cup

During the innings, Suryakumar also became the first Indian batter in T20I history to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year; he joined Mohammad Rizwan in the elite list of only batters to touch four-figures within the same timeframe in the shortest format (international matches).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the match, Suryakumar Yadav posted pictures from his innings and captioned, “No better feeling.” Virat Kohli, who has shared a number of important partnerships with the batter of late, had an epic two-word reply to the post. Kohli wrote, “alag level,” followed by a ‘fire’ emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suryakumar has been in impressive touch over the past few matches; in the match against South Africa, the batter was the lone run-scorer for India as the side faced a collapse in the middle-order. Suryakumar had scored 68 off just 40 deliveries to take India to a respectable score of 133/9 in 20 overs. The batter then scored a brisk 30 off 17 deliveries against Bangladesh.

India will be aiming for a similar show from Suryakumar when the side takes on England on Thursday for a place in the final of the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON