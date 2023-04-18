Virat Kohli's 'RCB + CSK = India' tweet with emotional MS Dhoni moment sends Twitter into overdrive

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni exhibited great camaraderie in the field on Wednesday night after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which the latter won by eight runs. Following the contest the two were seen engaged in a fun chat, making the moment an instant hit among the fans.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni(Twitter)

The event also saw Kohli catching up with his former Team India colleague after a long time and he took to social media to celebrate the moment. He shared a picture of the two hugging with red (RCB) and yellow (CSK) heart emoticons combining and forming the Indian flag.

While Dhoni ended on the winning side both had a dull show as far as individual performances are concerned. Kohli was dismissed for 4(6) in the first over of the 227-run chase, while Dhoni faced just one delivery before his team ran out of overs.

Dhoni also missed a caught-behind of opposition skipper Faf du Plessis on 0, who then went to score 62 off 33 balls. He also stitched a dangerous 126-run stand for the third-wicket with Glenn Maxwell, giving RCB the upper hand but the middle-order failed to capitalise.

RCB put a strong show but could only manage 218/8 in response to CSK's 226/6 in 20 overs.

The win also saw CSK climb to the third spot on the points table and now have six points from five encounters. RCB, on the other hand, slipped to seventh and have two less than CSK from the same number of matches.

RCB will now travel to Punjab for their upcoming match against Shikhar Dhawan and Co., which is scheduled for Thursday. CSK, on the other hand, host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk on Friday.

