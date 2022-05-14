Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after being dismissed in RCB vs PBKS IPL match breaks fans' hearts

Nothing is going right for Virat Kohli in IPL 2022. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter started off his innings against Punjab Kings on a positive note by hitting two crisp boundaries off Arshdeep Singh in the second over the RCB chase. He then hit a six off left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar to announce himself and in the process also became the first cricketer to reach 6500 runs in the Indian Premier League. But the joy was short-lived as Kohli was soon dismissed in a bizarre fashion off Kagiso Rabada's bowling. But it was the reaction of the former RCB captain afterwards that went viral on social media. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Kohli was seen looking upwards and uttering something like "what else do you want me to do?" before slowly walking back to the pavilion followed by another scream.

In the second ball of the third over Rabada tucked Kohli up with a fast delivery that came back sharply, cramping the right-hander for room. Kohli tried to play the flick shot but the ball brushed his thigh pad and ballooned up in the air to the fine leg fielder. The PBKS fielders went up in appeal but the umpire shook his head.

It took no time for Mayank Agarwal to signal for DRS and replays showed a little spike when the ball was passing Kohli's gloves before hitting the top half of his front pad and landing in the fine-leg fielder's hands.

The decision was reversed and Kohli was dismissed for 20 off 14 balls. Kohli's heartbroken reaction after getting out was shared widely on social media.

Watch Video: Virat Kohli's reaction after getting dismissed vs PBKS breaks fans' hearts

Kohli has so far scored only 236 runs in 12 matches at an average of 19.

RCB, meanwhile slumped to a 54-run defeat to the Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday. Batting first, PBKS were led by a blistering innings Jonny Bairstow's 29-ball 66 and then another power-packed performance by Liam Livingstone (70 off 42). They put on a formidable 209 for 9.

In reply, RCB started off well but their innings soon tapered off when they lost three wickets between the fourth and fifth over. Kagiso Rabada ended up with 3 for 21 as the RCB innings ended with 155 for 9.

