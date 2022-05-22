Virat Kohli's reaction after Rohit Sharma's dismissal in MI vs DC IPL match sends Twitter into frenzy

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday sneaked into the IPL play-offs, thanks to Ishan Kishan's 48 and a quick-fire 34 off 11 balls from Tim David. IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants made the final four early, while Rajasthan Royals became the third team to make the playoffs. Bangalore claimed the fourth spot as Delhi let go of their chances to finish with 14 points in the fifth position. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Chasing 160 for victory, David lifted Mumbai from a precarious 95 for 3 in 14.3 overs to produce whirlwind innings comprising four sixes and two boundaries. The former Bangalore man helped Mumbai achieve the target with five deliveries to spare and dash Delhi's hopes of entering the top-4 bracket.

Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli thanks MI; RCB share visuals of celebration after securing playoffs berth in IPL 2022

While bottom-placed Mumbai ended their disappointing IPL season on a winning note, the Wankhede stadium was buzzing with Bangalore fans. A win for Delhi would have taken them above Bangalore in the league standings but Mumbai crushed their hopes of advancing.

Bangalore, who had even asked for a favour through their social media accounts, booked a playoffs berth for third successive time and the players burst into celebration after the qualification. In a video shared by the franchise, every Bangalore player including skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli could be seen watching the game keenly.

Kohli, who doesn't hold back from showing his emotions, was captured in a concerned state during Rohit's early exit in the run-chase. Rohit perished for just two to end a nightmarish season where he failed to score a single half-century for the first time since his IPL debut in 2008. Fans in no time picked up Kohli's reaction to underscore the bond between the two prominent figures of Indian cricket.

While Mumbai stuttered at the start, Ishan (48) and Dewald Brevis, who made 37, put on 57 runs to lay the foundation for the chase. David then produced some hits to put on 50 off 20 balls with Tilak Varma, who made 21, to put the chase back on track. Ramandeep eventually finished the game with an unbeaten 13.

Before the game, Kohli had even joked about turning into a Mumbai Indians supporter. "Trying to put our feet up and chill out for 2 days and support Mumbai. We have 2 more supporters for Mumbai, not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters," Kohli told du Plessis in a video shared by the IPL.

"You might see us in the stadium as well," he added as Du Plessis began the "Mumbai, Mumbai" chant during the interaction.

Du Plessis' Bangalore will now meet Lucknow Super Giants, who ended the league stage on third spot, in the eliminator on May 25.

