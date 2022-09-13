Virat Kohli scripts unique record on social media, joins Cristiano Ronaldo in special club

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has extended his dominance on social media even further after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2022. One of the greatest batters in the history of the game, run-machine Kohli enjoys a massive fan following across social media platforms. Achieving an incredible feat off the field on Tuesday, the talismanic batter of the Rohit Sharma-led side has become the first cricketer to smash a unique half-century on Twitter.

Nicknamed King Kohli, the veteran batter is the first cricketer to complete 50 million followers on Twitter. Kohli has joined the likes of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar LeBron James in a special club. Kohli is one of the few athletes to have achieved 50 million followers on the microblogging site. Manchester United superstar Ronaldo is the most followed athlete across all social media platforms. The former Juventus and Real Madrid star has over 103 million followers on Twitter. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron has over 52 million followers on the microblogging site.

Star batter Kohli is the only cricketer to have 200 million followers on Instagram. On the work front, the former Indian skipper will lead the batting charge of the Rohit-led side in the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20. On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s squad for the 2022 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. Kohli has also been named in the Indian T20I squads for the bilateral series against South Africa and Australia. One of the leading run-getters in international cricket, Kohli slammed his maiden T20I century in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup. The star batter ended a 1019-day drought for his 71st international ton when he slammed his maiden T20I century for India in the Super 4 match against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022.

