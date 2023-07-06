Watch: Virat Kohli dismissed cheaply by Unadkat; Rohit, Jaiswal hit sparkling fifties in practice match before WI Tests

Virat Kohli's problem against the fourth or fifth stump line is nothing new. Bowlers across the globe have targeted the India great with that plan and have found a decent degree of success. Kohli is also not at his best against the left-arm seamers, like many other Indian top-order batters, at the start of their innings. In India's first practice match among themselves ahead of the West Indies Tests, it was a combination of both that brought about Kohli's downfall.

Virat Kohli walking back after getting dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat

The Indian cricketers reached the Caribbean islands a good 9 days before the first Test, which provided them an ideal opportunity to test their skills in a match-like simulation in Barbados. In the first of those match-simulations, the top-order batters - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane - and the frontline bowlers - Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja - were divided into two different teams.

The batters came out in pairs unless they were dismissed. After Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal had decent knocks in the first session, Kohli walked out to bat with Shubman Gill in the post-lunch session. Kohli's stay in the middle, however, was not a long one as he was dismissed early by Jaydev Unadkat.

The former India captain started off innings comfortably against Ravindra Jadeja and he appeared to be in full control even against Unadkat when he tried to bring the ball back in or angle it away from over the wicket. Kohli played a delightful flick shot for a couple off Unadkat. But Kohli faltered when the veteran left-arm seamer changed the angle and went around the wicket.

Unadkat pitched one around the fourth stump and got it to just hold its line. Kohli, in two minds, whether to go forward or back, ended up pushing at the ball with no assertive foot movement. The outside edge rested in the hands of the second slip fielder, who took a comfortable catch.

VIDEO: Virat Kohli dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat in practice match

Kohli, who has not been at his best in Test cricket for the last three years or so, will be keen to make a mark in the two Tests against the West Indies starting on July 12. His biggest area of concern will be the sucker ball around outside the off stump.

As far as the other Indian batters are concerned, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal both hit unbeaten fifties before retiring out. Captain Rohit and young Jaiswal looked in sublime touch and batted through the first session without getting dismissed. Gill, who generally opens with Rohit, came in to bat in the second session. With no Cheteshwar Pujara, it will be interesting to see who bats at No.3. By the looks of it, Jaiswal seems to have an edge over Ruturaj Gaikwad but the possibility of Gill sliding down to No.3 cannot be ruled out either.

Among bowlers, Ashwin and Jadeja bowled long spells and so did Unadkat, who got the wickets of Rahane and Kohli. Rahane, who has been appointed the vice-captain in this series, batted twice and looked in much batter touch the second time around.

