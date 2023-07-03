Watch: Team India touchdown Windies ahead of first match since WTC Final loss, practice session to begin from Tuesday

It seems like ages since the Indian cricket team have been in action. It has and is still a long and much-needed one-month break for the players especially after the arduous IPL 2023 season which was followed by the World Test Championship final against Australia last month where they had suffered a heartbreaking loss. However, a week later, Team India will be back in action for the first time since the WTC final, when they take on West Indies in a full-fixture tour. Team India have arrived in Barbados for the West Indies Test series

On Monday, the Indian team reached Barbados for the tour of West Indies which will get underway from July 12 onwards. India will first play two Test matches to begin their campaign in the third cycle of the WTC before engaging in a three-match ODI series which will kick off the final phase of the preparation for the ODI World Cup at home. The tour will end with five-match T20I series which could give a peek into India's plans for the T20 World Cup next year.

BCCI shared a 106-seconds clip on Twitter where the Indian players can be seen enjoying a game of volleyball at the beach with Ishan Kishan giving the updates to the viewers. The video was captioned: Touchdown Caribbean! Ishan Kishan takes over the camera to shoot #TeamIndia's beach volleyball session in Barbados. How did Ishan - the cameraman - do behind the lens?"

At the end of the video, Soham Desai, India's strength and conditioning coach revealed that the players will have their first training session from Tuesday onwards.

India have made some notable changes in the squad as they look ahead to the next two-year cycle of the third WTC campaign. India's No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara was not named in the squad with selection committee yet to clarify whether the veteran batter has been dropped with India looking at younger options. The selectors have then picked Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad but snubbed Sarfaraz Khan yet again despite his Ranji Trophy exploits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON