Virat Kohli set to achieve unique 'father-son' record after Sachin Tendulkar in India vs West Indies 1st Test

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar's careers overlapped briefly. The former was just starting out in international cricket at the time while the latter was coming towards the end of his storied career. In the years since that period, Kohli himself has racked up the kind of stats that most cricketers can only dream of and he has even gone on to challenge, even surpass some of the records that Tendulkar, who he has said was the reason he started playing cricket, set in his 23-year career.

Kohli is set to equal Tendulkar with another, rather unique record when India face the West Indies in their first Test on Wednesday. The West Indies squad includes opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who has made a rather promising start to his Test career. Tagenarine is the son of West Indies batting great Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Kohli had faced the latter as well in the West Indies during India's 2011 tour of the islands.

This will make Kohli only the second Indian cricketer to face a father-son duo in Test cricket away from home. The other is, of course, Tendulkar, who faced Geoff Marsh in Australia in 1992 and went on to play against his son Shaun in the 2011/12 tour. The 1992 tour was Tendulkar's first in Australia and adjacently the last of Marsh's career. On the other hand, the 2011/12 tour was Shaun Marsh's first Test series against India and Tendulkar's last in Australia. In fact, that series also marked the last time Tendulkar played a Test away from home.

India's 2011 tour of the West Indies marked the last time Shivnarine Chanderpaul faced the team at home. On the other hand, it was the series in which Kohli made his Test debut. Tagenarine will be playing his seventh Test match when he faces India in Dominica. He has scored 453 runs thus far at an average of 45.30 with one century and half century each. Tagenarine made his debut last year against Australia and will head into the India series on the back of some fine scores against Bangladesh A, where he scored 275 runs from three First-Class games.

