Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli shares heart-warming, positive message after India's WTC final loss to New Zealand
cricket

Virat Kohli shares heart-warming, positive message after India's WTC final loss to New Zealand

Even though India and Virat Kohli failed to win another ICC event, the India captain posted a heart-warming message on social media, highlighting what this unit means to him and the rest of his teammates.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:06 AM IST
India captain Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)

India may have lost the final of the World Test Championship but it takes nothing away from the incredible amount of hard work the unit has put together over the last two years.

After their exit from the 2019 World Cup, India were out on a Test journey that saw them register series wins – in West Indies, at home against South Africa, the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh and the incredible Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia – to name a few. An ICC title may continue to elude the Indian team, but what this unit has achieved cannot be undermined.

Also Read | 'No wickets from Jasprit Bumrah was disappointing': Wasim Jaffer identifies 'big setback' for Team India in WTC Final

Even though Virat Kohli failed to win another ICC event, the India captain posted a heart-warming message on social media, highlighting what this unit means to him and the rest of his teammates. Taking to Twitter, Kohli posted a picture of the team in a huddle, with the caption: "This isn't just a team. It's a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER."

The Indian team, which is currently in England, will now break away from the bubble to travel to different parts of the country. As per reports, some will be watching the Wimbledon, while others are booking their tickets to watch Euro 2020 games. The team will return to the bio-bubble on July 14, 20 days ahead of the start of the Test series against England, where they will take on the hosts in five Tests at Nottingham, Lord's, Leeds, The Oval and The Old Trafford.

Also Read | BCCI to request ECB for two warm-up matches for India before England Tests: Report

Meanwhile, as per a report in the Indian Express, the BCCI is set to write to the ECB requesting the board to arrange a couple of warm-up matches for the Indian cricket team before the long Test series. BCCI vice-president Jay Shah apparently took up the discussion with the team management on Thursday and a unanimous decision was taken. The development was confirmed by BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal.

"Jay (Shah) will be speaking to ECB and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Harrison to make an arrangement for two warm-up games before the five Test match series," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told the Indian Express. "The secretary felt that the BCCI should request the ECB to give at least two warm-up games so that players can get in some good match practice before the series starts."

Topics
virat kohli world test championship
