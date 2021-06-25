'No wickets from Jasprit Bumrah was disappointing': Wasim Jaffer identifies 'big setback' for Team India in WTC Final

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has expressed his disappointment over Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless in the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand. The right-arm pacer has been India's go-to bowler and has done wonders for his team in different conditions. However, he failed to impress against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand.

Bumrah was the only Indian bowler who didn't bag a single wicket in the match. He had a chance to get the better of Ross Taylor on the final day but Cheteshwar Pujara's dropped catch didn't let that happen. Jaffer, in his latest YouTube video, said that the Indian speedster was extremely unlucky to have nothing in his wicket column in the WTC Final.

“Mohammed Shami was the standout bowler for India alongside Ishant Sharma. Ashwin supported really well, but to see no wickets from Jasprit Bumrah was disappointing and it was a big setback for the Indian team. Even though I don't think Bumrah bowled badly, somewhere I thought the wickets column eluded him,” Jaffer said.

The former cricketer was equally let down by the Indian batters for their approach in the second innings. India were 64/2 at the beginning of the reserve day and a draw appeared a possible outcome. But the New Zealand bowlers turned the course of the game by bowling India out for 170, setting a 139-run target, which New Zealand chased down easily.

"I was really disappointed by the way India batted in the second innings. They should have been a little bit more positive and should have showed more intent. Probably 40-50 runs would have saved the game or would have made the game more interesting had New Zealand gone on to chase the game with a bit more run-rate. I thought 170 was a below par score and the conditions of the first day probably played on their minds," Jaffer concluded.