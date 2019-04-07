Virat Kohli should be given some time off, says Michael Vaughan after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s sixth successive loss

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that Virat Kohli should be given some time off ahead of the World Cup 2019 as Royal Challengers Bangalore slumped to their sixth consecutive loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). They were defeated by Delhi Capitals in Bangalore on Sunday.

“If India are smart they rest @imVkohli now for the World Cup ... Give him some time off before the big event ... #IPL2019,” Vaughan tweeted as RCB’s horrible run in the tournament continued.

The World Cup 2019, which begins on May 30, will begin just after the end of the Indian Premier League and a lot has been spoken about the workload management of the Indian cricket team players. Top players are already being monitored by the authorities and Vaughan believes that Kohli should not play in the IPL anymore.

Shreyas Iyer and Kabiso Rabada were the top performers for Delhi Capitals as they defeated RCB by four wickets on Sunday. Chasing 150, Iyer led the team by example as he scored 67 off 50 deliveries.

Earlier, Kohli played an uncharacteristic slow knock as RCB posted a total of 149/8 in 20 overs.

Still chasing their first win of the season, RCB batsmen found the going tough as the wicket was extremely tough for stroke-making. The ball was not coming on to the bat and the batsmen had to use muscle power than timing.

Kohli went almost a-run-a-ball before hitting two sixes late in his innings, consuming 33 balls for his 41.

Had it not been for Kohli and Moeen Ali’s contributions, RCB would have been in deep trouble. Ali hit a 18-ball 32.

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada (4/21) accounted for four RCB batsmen.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 19:34 IST