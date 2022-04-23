Virat Kohli shows lightning-quick reflexes to outsmart Faf du Plessis in speed test

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently in the second position of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table thanks to some brilliant performances with the bat from Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed. Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood's performance with the ball in the two matches that he has played so far has given them much-needed boost in the bowling department.

With the team doing exceedingly well, RCB players were seen spending moments off the field in a team bonding exercise video, uploaded by sportswear brand Puma on its social media platforms.

The video featured several RCB players, including skipper Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror and David Willey, as they performed a speed test by playing their own version of the viral trend, head, shoulder, knees and shoes.

The batting icon and former RCB captain Kohli is known to be one of the fittest sportspersons in the world and at 33, he acquires high fitness standards that other athletes dream to achieve. In the video, Kohli displayed lightning-fast reflexes and speed that astonished his RCB teammates as well as the fans. He outperformed Du Plessis and speedster Siraj with his unmatched swift movements.