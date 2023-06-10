Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill's on-field bromance ignite memefest on social media, watch viral video

Fans enjoyed another episode of bromance between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill at the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) finals at the Oval in London. The incident took place during Australia's second innings as Kohli caught an off-guard Gill. (Follow: India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final Day 4)

Kohli pulled the prank in between the overs while the two were stationed at slip cordon. The moment was an instant hit among the fans, the video of which took no time to go viral on social media. Here is the video:

Both Gill and Kohli share a healthy bond and the two often indulge in friendly exchange both on and off the field. The two were also seen enjoying the FA Cup finals together last week.

Coming to the match, Rohit Sharma-led India find themselves in a spot of bother after Australia handed them an enormous 444-run target. Team India have so far responded to it on a positive note but lost the wicket of Shubman Gill for 18 after Cameron Green plucked a stunner at gully at the stroke of tea on Day 4.

India are batting at 41/1 at the moment.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 right after the dismissal of their skipper Pat Cummins. Unlike the first innings, none of the Aussie batters could breach the three-figure mark this time, with Alex Carey's unbeaten 66 emerging as the highest individual total.

What may hurt India the most if Mitchell Starc's resistance against the Indian attack. The tailender chipped in with 41 before getting caught at slips by Kohli against Mohammed Shami.

Starc along with Carey added 93 runs for the seventh wicket.

