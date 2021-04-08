'Now opposition knows these guys can make impact in any situations': Skipper Virat Kohli lauds RCB youngsters

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli praised the youngsters Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the season-opener of Indian Premier League 2021 against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Speaking to media in a virtual press conference, Kohli said that the opposition teams are aware of the impact these players can make in any given situation.

"(What) I did as a youngster was bring in that confidence of international level at the IPL. Watching Washy, (Navdeep) Saini and Siraj coming onto their own and Yuzi has been around for a while, show their personalities, it will help us pull stronger as a team, and move in right direction," Kohli was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Our youngsters have become more confident with more experience. Now opposition knows that these guys can make impact in any situation as well which is obviously a great sign for us," he added.

The RCB skipper further said that none of the teams having the home advantage will result in having a close competition.

"There's nothing quite like playing at the Chinnaswamy but good thing is we are back in India and one more positive like last year is that there is no home advantage," he said.

"Every team is playing in neutral venues, and strength of the side comes to the fore and precisely why last IPL was so competitive. Because every team was in reckoning to qualify for play-offs, save last 3-4 games, which is great for the tournament as viewership last time went through the roof.

"Having done well last year in such competitive scenario, I am confident we will put up strong show this time around," he further said.

