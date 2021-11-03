Virat Kohli speaks publicly only for the 2nd time since NZ defeat, admits India's situation is 'tricky' at T20 World Cup

Captain Virat Kohli spoke only for the second time since India's loss to New Zealand and admitted that the team finds itself in a precarious situation ahead of the T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India captain spoke at the post-match presentation ceremony where he said the team was not brave enough – a remark that dived experts and fans alike – but remained absent at the post-match press conference and the pre-match presser on the eve of the game. However, on Wednesday, as India ready themselves for a must-win match, Kohli, who once again lost the toss, did not hide back the fact that the team has not played to its potential.

Also Read | India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021

"Firstly, there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will look at the chance and try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside," Kohli said at the toss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board."

Also Read | Ashwin returns to India playing XI, Steyn explains why India needed him in must-win game against Afghanistan

India lost to Pakistan in their first match of the ongoing World Cup. Pakistan dished out a 10-wicket hammering to finally snap their 29-year-long losing streak to India at World Cups. India needed to win their second game, against New Zealand, but they endured disappointment there as well as the BlackCaps bowled splendidly to first restrict the Men in Blue to 110/7 and then gunned down the target with more than five overs to spare, which helped boost their net run-rate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In order for India to have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals, they need to win in their remaining matches – against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia and hope that either Namibia or Afghanistan are able to beat New Zealand. Realistically, India are still alive, but their chances hang by a thread.