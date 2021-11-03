Ashwin returns to India playing XI, Steyn explains why India needed him in must-win game against Afghanistan

India made two crucial changes in their T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan on Sunday as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replaced Varun Chakaravarthy in the team, while Suryakumar Yadav regained fitness and replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing XI.

Speaking at the toss, Kohli explained that Chakaravarthy has got a "niggle" and hence Ashwin has been brought back into the side. "Couple of changes - Surya is back as he's fit. Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle," Kohli said at the toss.

India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup - LIVE!

India were criticised over the past few days for not including Ashwin in the playing XI. The match against Afghanistan is a must-win for Kohli & co. as they have lost their first two games by big margins.

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn applauded the move to bring in Ashwin explaining why India needed him in the do-or-die clash.

“It's massive. He will be used in the powerplay. He's so good in the powerplay overs,” Steyn said on Star Sports.

“He is not a massive turner of the white ball, we do see him turning the ball in Test matches. But he will bring in his skills. Straight lines, his clever field setting. He will bring all those tricks we see with R Ashwin,” Steyn said.

“He's so skilled, he's so good. They desperately needed him in this must-win game,” Steyn signed off.

