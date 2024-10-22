Virat Kohli spotted meditating sitting beside Anushka Sharma in fresh photo from Krishna Das Kirtan ahead of Pune Test

Come Thursday, India will have the chance to level the series when they take on New Zealand in the second Test of the three-match series at home. India had earlier lost the rain-affected opening Test in Bengaluru by eight wickets, where the hosts were folded for a historic low of 46 runs in the first innings, to trail 0-1 in the series. Virat Kohli at Krishna Das Kirtan in Mumbai

The win will all the more be important with India aiming for a third-straight qualification in the World Test Championship final. They stood close to guaranteeing the spot, had they completed a whitewash against New Zealand or even if the Bengaluru match had ended in a draw. However, a loss in the first Test left their fate in a precarious spot.

Ahead of the match in Pune, former India captain Virat Kohli had taken a day off to meet his family in Mumbai. In fact, hours after the eight-wicket loss in Bengaluru, the 35-year-old was spotted at the Krishna Das Kirtan in Mumbai along with his wife Anushka Sharma. On Tuesday, a fresh photo on social media went viral from that event at the Nesco, where Kohli was seen meditating while sitting beside Anushka.

Kohli on cusp of records in Pune Test

The India star batted at No. 3 in both the innings in Bengaluru. While he recorded a duck in the first innings, he bounced back to score 70 in the next, en route to which he became the fourth Indian batter to complete 9000 runs in Test cricket.

In Pune, Kohli will have the chance to surpass former Australia cricketer David Warner and become the 12th highest run-getter in WTC history. The Indian, standing 20 runs shy of the mark, has amassed 2404 runs in 39 appearances in the tournament. Meanwhile, a much-awaited century will see him match legendary Australia batter Don Bradman's tally of 30 tons in the all-time list.